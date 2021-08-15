A woman quits her job to launch a successful online fashion firm.

A lady who started her own fashion line while still in school has turned it into an internet success.

Mollie-May Cartwright, from Oxton, Wirral, founded her brand ‘Caramella’ in 2017 while pursuing a psychology degree and working part-time.

She quickly recognized Caramella’s potential, and after finishing her degree and quitting her employment, she dedicated her entire time to the brand.

Caramella’s efforts paid off, as she grew in popularity online and now has 234,000 Instagram followers.

A slew of celebs and fashion bloggers, including TOWIE and Love Island stars, have joined the brand’s tens of thousands of fans.

Mollie-brand May’s expanded to the point where she realized running it from her mother’s dining room table was no longer possible, so she moved into an apartment to make more room.

Soon later, even the flat became too small for her, so she rented a storage unit from a friend.

“After acquiring a storage unit, it quickly became overcrowded, so I filed for a lease at North Cheshire Trading Estate,” the 24-year-old explained. I’ve had our facility for ten years, which includes a large warehouse as well as a shop with changing rooms where consumers can sample before they buy. In the next few years, I can see us outgrowing this space.”

Caramella has developed significantly, and Mollie-May now employs four full-time employees, as well as her mother and grandmother, who work part-time for the company.

While she credits her hard work and perseverance for the store’s success, she understands the importance of taking time for yourself.

“Last year, I was working every hour in lockdown and was really burnt out,” she explained. I wasn’t taking the time to unwind and relax, and my mental and physical health deteriorated as a result. That has changed for the better, and I now understand that I can only give my all if I am at my best.”

Other online businesses have expressed interest in carrying Caramella, but Mollie-May has other ideas: “In terms of growth, I really want to keep the brand fully exclusive,” she said.

