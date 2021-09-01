A woman batterer, a puppy attacker, and a paedophile chef have all been spared from prison.

These are the faces of 14 people who were apprehended in docks around Merseyside this month but were not sentenced to prison.

After storming out, a bully left his ex with two black eyes and shattered teeth, according to one court.

After Mathew Atkinson left the mother covered in blood, his father rushed over and urged her to ‘clean herself up.’

A lady and her boyfriend stood in the dock at Wirral Magistrates’ Court after battering a puppy and leaving it with broken ribs.

Esha Proudlove was overheard abusing the puppy by her neighbors, which she then lied about to her boyfriend Craig Shingler.

When it comes to punishment, judges and magistrates must assess whether there is a realistic hope of rehabilitation, significant personal mitigation, and whether immediate detention will have a negative influence on others.

These factors, as well as others, can determine whether an offender walks free from court or is sentenced to prison right away.

Below are the most recent court cases in which people have been spared from going to jail.

After abusing a mother, Mathew Atkinson left her with black eyes and broken teeth.

After his girlfriend challenged him over a text, the cruel bully attacked her for ten minutes, punching, kicking, and head-butting her.

On September 22, 2019, his father arrived at her house and urged her to clean herself up and clean the blood off the front door before leaving.

She had bruises on her face, chest, forearms, and right foot, as well as nasal bone fractures, lip lacerations, swelling, black eyes, and broken teeth.

Atkinson admitted to assaulting someone and caused serious bodily damage.

He has PTSD, according to the court, and has never been convicted of any prior acts of violence.

Atkinson, of Malvern Grove, Aintree, was sentenced to 18 months in prison with a two-year suspension and was ordered to do up to 40 Rehabilitation Activity Requirements and 200 hours of unpaid community service.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £1,000 in damages and a victim surcharge.

Saman Ali was apprehended in Liverpool with 190,000 counterfeit cigarettes ready to be sold illegally.

The father-of-one transported 9,500 packets of Mayfair, which would have sold for $9,500 if they had been sold.