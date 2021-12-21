A warning has been given to landlords in the wake of an increase in covid cases.

As the number of covid cases in Merseyside continues to climb, landlords are being advised to ensure that their tenants have access to fresh air.

Cllr Trish Hardy, cabinet member for communities and housing at Sefton Council, delivered the message as the number of new cases in the area continues to rise.

“With COVID levels rising at an alarming rate across the country, it is critical that landlords across the Borough follow guidance to help limit the spread and keep their tenants safe,” Cllr Hardy added.

The councillor’s remarks follow the release of a letter from Minister for Housing Christopher Pincher, in which he advises landlords to ensure that renters have access to working windows and background ventilation to assist limit the risk of covid transmission.

Coronavirus cases in Sefton have risen in recent days, surpassing 200 a day for the first time since January 2021, with 286 new cases reported on December 16, the highest daily rate since January 19, when the country was in lockdown.

Health officials in Sefton are urging locals to be vaccinated, with a new pop-up walk-in vaccination station opening this week in Firwood Bootle Cricket Club, where individuals can obtain their first, second, or booster injection.

On Wednesday, December 22, Thursday, December 23, and Thursday, December 30, the facility will be open from 10 a.m. until 4.30 p.m.

Dr Peter Chamberlain, GP and chair of NHS South Sefton clinical commissioning group, urged people to use the no-appointment vaccination clinic, saying: “NHS teams in Sefton are working as hard as they can to ensure that every adult in our borough is offered the chance to book their COVID-19 booster by the end of the year.”

“To make it easier for our citizens to obtain their vaccines, some of our local vaccination sites are extending their operating hours to offer more appointment slots and setting up pop-up sites, such as this one at Bootle Cricket Club.”

“A booster jab considerably boosts your protection against COVID-19 and being very unwell, so get yours as soon as possible before the holidays.”