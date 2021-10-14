The Washington Newsday
Remus-Catalin Mocanu is wanted on a recall to prison after breaching the terms of his release.

A wanted man, 43, is suspected of being in Liverpool.

Police are looking for a 43-year-old man in Liverpool, Wirral, or St Helens.

Remus-Catalin Mocanu is wanted for violating the terms of his freedom and has been recalled to prison.

The 43-year-old is about 6ft 2in tall, with a slim body and short brown hair.

Liverpool, Wirral, and St Helens are all connected to Mocanu.

If you see Mocanu or have any information, please contact police via Twitter at @MerPolCC, Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ or phone 101 with the reference 21000674173.

You can remain anonymous by calling the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111. You may also utilize https://crowd.in/kaHBHP to fill out their online form.

