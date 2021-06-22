A toddler who was hit by a car spends his third birthday in the ICU fighting for his life.

After being hit by a car in Liverpool city centre, a toddler spent his third birthday battling for his life in hospital.

After a violent crash in Duke Street at around 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, the kid is still in hospital.

The toddler was taken to hospital for evaluation by police and the North West Ambulance Service. After the boy, who was two at the time, was hit by a VW Golf, emergency personnel hurried to the site and the roadway was closed off.

At the scene, the motorist came to a complete stop.

Merseyside Police reported the now three-year-old youngster “remains very unwell in hospital but is improving” today (Tuesday, June 22).

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a major road traffic collision in Liverpool city centre,” a spokesperson said yesterday.

“At about 7.30 p.m., the ambulance service received a report of a collision on Duke Street involving a VW Golf and a two-year-old boy.” A short time later, officers were notified.

“The child was rushed to the hospital and is in a critical but stable condition right now. The driver came to a halt at the scene to aid with the investigation. CCTV, witness, and forensic investigations are all ongoing.”

Witnesses were encouraged to speak up.

“Officers are supporting the boy’s family in what is undoubtedly a distressing moment,” Matrix Roads Policing Inspector Carl McNulty said.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident and has yet to come forward is welcome to speak with us.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or recorded anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact police via 0151 777 5747, email: [email protected], Twitter: @MerPolCC, or Facebook: ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ with reference 21000404008.