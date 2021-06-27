A thug from Liverpool has been arrested in Spain after allegedly attempting to shoot police.

Following a high-speed chase, a Liverpool man was caught in Spain for allegedly attempting to shoot police officers.

Officers revealed earlier this week that a 22-year-old British male had been apprehended for attempting to shoot plain-clothes officers after eluding a drink-drive stop.

The man in custody was identified as Rhys Nze, who was sentenced to three years and four months in a young offenders’ institution in November 2016 for stabbing a woman who required 177 stitches.

As a result of an ASBO, Nze was barred from a large swath of Toxteth in Liverpool when he was only 15 years old.

After being remanded in detention by an investigating judge, he is presently being held in a prison near Malaga.

Last Saturday morning, Nze was hosted near the Costa del Sol resort of Marbella.

Plain-clothes officers in an unmarked car were informed by their colleagues and pursued him through the town and down a dual road heading from Marbella to Malaga with their lights blazing.

After coming to a halt as police approached him from behind and dropping his motorcycle on the ground, the Liverpool man allegedly opened fire just east of the resort in an area known as Rio Real.

The incident occurred around 4.30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19. No one was wounded.

During a further search, officers discovered a knife and a screwdriver, and said the suspect was riding a stolen motorcycle stolen a few days before from an undisclosed house in Mijas near Fuengirola.

“He appeared in Marbella’s Court of Instruction Number Four on Monday,” a court spokesman stated, confirming Nze’s court appearance and remand.

“He was remanded in custody and is being investigated for attempted homicide, theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen items, and forgery,” according to the statement.

In April 2014, Nze was one of ten youths who were issued Anti-Social Behaviour Orders (ASBOs) by police for yobbish behavior.

Over a 12-month period, the group subjected respectable people in Toxteth to “every manner of anti-social behavior, crime, and intimidation,” according to Liverpool Magistrates Court.

After a brutal attack on two people, he and another juvenile were arrested in November 2016. The summary comes to a close.