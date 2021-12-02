A three-year-old boy was discovered exploring the streets alone, ‘without shoes or a coat.’

A three-year-old boy was discovered alone on a busy Liverpool street.

At around 9.35 a.m. today, Merseyside Police said that police were dispatched to the intersection of Smithdown Road and Upper Parliament Street in response to complaints of a child who was alone.

A bystander is said to have resorted to social media after spotting the little kid and reporting him to police, describing him as being found “without shoes or a coat on.”

A taxi driver reported a strange odor coming from a man’s suitcase to the authorities.

Officers returned the youngster to his home address, where he is “safe and well,” according to the police department.

“We were notified at 9.35 a.m. today (Thursday) to claims a three-year-old youngster had been found alone on Smithdown Road/Upper Parliament Street,” a police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“Patrols were called, and the youngster was discovered to be safe and well, and he was returned to his home address nearby.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.