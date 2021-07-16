A teen boy went swimming and never returned.

The mother of a teenage boy who drowned after swimming in a perilous quarry has urged others to avoid the area.

Beckie Ramsey testified about her son Dylan’s death at Hill Top Quarry in Chorley, where he spent only 20 minutes in the water before succumbing to the symptoms of cold water shock.

Dylan had gone for a swim on a lovely day in 2011 when he was just 13 years old, but he never returned.

Beckie used his terrible story to educate youngsters and adults about the hazards of the quarry, which is on private land and is patrolled by police on a regular basis.

“My son was 13 years old when he opted to go swimming in a quarry, and he regrettably did not make it home,” she said.

“It was a gorgeous day like today, and the cold water overwhelmed his body, putting him into shock.

“He’d only been in the water for three minutes and had only been in the water for a total of 20 minutes.

“Let Dylan’s story serve as a lesson to you. Please be aware of the risks and dangers that come with visiting lovely sites like this.

“They may be lovely, but they’re deadly.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service watch manager Chris Taylor warned of three dangers linked with this and other quarries.

“First and foremost, the water is frigid than you would think, even colder than the sea,” he explained.

“The water is just as chilly in the middle of summer as it is in the middle of winter. If you enter, you will experience cold water shock.

“Your muscles, nerves, and mental power are all affected, and you’re unable to aid yourself or even ask for help.

“Second, there are hidden threats beneath the sea that are not visible. They have the ability to harm you as well as catch and pull you beneath.

“Third, if you get into trouble in a quarry, the water is really black. People will not notice you if you go down a foot or two.

“They won’t be able to save you if they can’t see you.”

