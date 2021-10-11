A tavern in Liverpool has been designated one of Britain’s “100 cosiest pubs.”

As we approach winter, now is the ideal time to seek out those comforting pubs where you can warm up in front of a fire.

We know of a number of comfortable pubs across Merseyside where you can warm up with some substantial food and get out of the weather.

Whatever your taste, here are 14 of Liverpool’s top pubs.

However, one Liverpool pub has made it onto a list of Britain’s 100 cosiest pubs.

After investigating the length and width of Britain for locations that can keep you toasty on the coldest of days, food critic Tom Parker Bowles and wine expert Olly Smith developed the index for the Mail on Sunday.

A pleasant pub, according to the couple, has a “roaring fire, comfortable corners to dwell in, preferably dogs welcome, wonderful meals, and a carefully selected gathering of ales and wines.” Several pubs in the ‘North’ were included in the list of 100, including locations in Newcastle, Manchester, and Yorkshire. Only one restaurant in Merseyside made the cut: The Philharmonic Dining Rooms, or ‘The Phil’ as regulars call it.

Tom Parker Bowles chose the tavern because it was “the most magnificent of pubs, with lofty ceilings, repousse copper panels, mosaics, mahogany and stained glass,” according to him.

“Dazzling and colorful, the tavern holds the title of ‘the most extravagant pub in England,'” he continued. Its splendid hostelry, known as ‘The Phil,’ gets its name from Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall, which is directly across the street. It is a showpiece in the style of a gentlemen’s club, and was commissioned between 1898 and 1900.

“Because of its proximity to the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra Choir and Society, the tavern has long been a favorite with concertgoers and singers alike.” Last year, Historic England designated the ‘Phil’ as a Grade I-listed building.” Which bar in Liverpool do you consider to be the coziest? Let us know what you think in the comments area.