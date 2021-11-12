A superhero book has been published to promote diversity and inclusion in the classroom.

Writing on the Wall (WoW) has released a new book in reaction to the absence of diversity in school curriculum books.

Through their Super Heroes: Words are our Power project, they hope to support diverse and inclusive representation through their book (Super Heroes: Diverse Stories for a Diverse World).

The programme, which is now in its third year, aims to increase confidence, resilience, and agency in all young people in Liverpool.

St. Michael & All Angels Primary School was one of eight primary schools in Toxteth and around the city to launch the book.

Broad Square, Banks Road, St Cleopas, Blackmoor Park Junior School, Leamington, Springwood Heath, and Holy Cross Catholic Primary are among the other primary schools participating in the launch.

Amina Atiq, Yvonne Battle-Felton, Ashleigh Nugent, Helen Dring-Turner, Nathan Powell, Alex Swan, Katie and Kevin Tsang, Alan Gibbons, Cheryl Martin, Marie Basting, Jon Mayhew, Emme Lathan, and Claire L. Heuchan collaborated with WoW to create Super Heroes: Diverse Stories for a Diverse World.

“Children live in a diverse world in many parts of their lives,” said WoW co-irectors Madeline Heneghan and Mike Morris.

“However, their reading material does not represent this diversity.” To foster a healthier mindset, confront racism, and celebrate diversity, novels must represent the society we live in.”

In terms of literary representation, the Centre for Literacy in Primary Education discovered that just 7% of children’s books produced in the United Kingdom between 2017 and 2019 had characters of color.

Stephanie Leech, a teacher at Leamington Community Primary School, believes that showing heroes from various backgrounds is important for all readers. To have heroes and key characters in stories that they can relate to (in terms of) dialect, race, backgrounds, and even hairstyles.

“We want to encourage our children to write fascinating stories, and we want to encourage children who speak English as a second language to utilize speech from their native tongue in stories and to use their culture and customs to inspire characters.”

"At school, neither the characters in the novels nor the authors looked like me," writer Ashleigh Nugent said. Everyone was white and physically fit. Special education and neurodiversity