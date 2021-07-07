A striking message is sent by billboards along a busy Liverpool commuting route.

The late British artist Duggie Fields’ work is part of a Pride month show curated by DuoVision with sponsorship from Clear Channel and Arts Council England on digital billboards across Liverpool.

Martin Green and James Lawler form DuoVision, a creative team that hosts exhibitions featuring neglected artists, photographers, and designers from across the UK.

The newest billboard piece, which is located across from Rice Lane Station, is a dedication to The Gallery Liverpool’s resident artists and the work they have done to increase LGBTQ+ visibility in the city.

According to the DuoVision duo, “It is critical that LGBT culture is made more prominent, not less, during Pride Month. We may not be able to march or protest together, but that does not exclude us from honoring gay artists and trailblazers.

“Before the Covid epidemic, the closing of our gallery was tragic, and we are actively looking for another gallery space. However, we will continue to deliver art in unique areas and locations in the meantime.”

Duggie Fields was the first of DuoVision’s creatives to be shown in Liverpool, as part of the Homotopia Festival in 2012.

DuoVision was inspired by the success of the event to arrange a further 30 exhibitions honoring the LGBTQIA+ community and championing independent artists like Duggie.

The pop artist died of cancer in March 2021 at the age of 75, and the DuoVision duo decided to commemorate his life by displaying his iconic work on billboards alongside artists like Emma Worth.

Emma Worth is a portrait artist whose work is on display at the newly reopened The Gallery Liverpool.

After associating with LGBTQ artists on the local art scene, the Liverpool-based artist was motivated to develop her artistic works.

Paintings by David Lock, an internationally recognized artist, are also featured on the billboard.

After continuing to work despite catastrophic injuries sustained in an accident, Lock became a “inspiration” to the DuoVision team.

The DuoVision team decided to set up shop outside of the city center.

They explained: "To bring a bit queer innovation to the city for Pride, we purposefully chose spots outside of Liverpool city centre.