A Formby mother has expressed her gratitude to strangers who have shown her kindness.

Liverpool On September 8, Washington Newsday reporter Kate Lally was getting ready to catch a train from Freshfield station to Southport with her 19-month-old son when she realized she couldn’t get her buggy across the footbridge at the station.

That’s when two strangers stepped in to help.

She told The Washington Newsday, “I was at Freshfield station a few minutes before the Southport train was anticipated, so the barricades were down.”

“I just forgot to factor this in because I hadn’t taken the train in a long time and there was no way I could get the buggy up, over, and down the other side by myself with my son in it.

“A man and a woman approached me and offered to assist me. It might not seem like much, but it meant a lot to me.

“The guy helped me cross the bridge with my son’s buggy, and I just missed the train.”

The man and woman who stepped in to help Kate missed their train to guarantee Kate arrived on time for a key meeting in Southport.

The man who helped transport the buggy had tattoos and a beard.

She continued, “They said they had missed their train by around 30 seconds, so I felt horrible that I had been able to get mine while they hadn’t.”

“If I had missed this train, I would have missed an important appointment and would have had to wait months for another.

“It reminds you of all the good that still exists in the world when individuals do things like this for others.”