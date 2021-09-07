A stranger grabbed a young girl who was playing on the street.

After being punished, a man who grabbed a young child playing in the street was promptly released.

When the child was alone, Steven Davies approached her, grabbed her, and groped her bottom.

He hurried away when the six-year-old called him a “weirdo,” but the child is now “less cheerful” and treats all men as strangers, according to the court.

We can’t show you the paedophile’s face because Cheshire Police refused to give us his mugshot despite the 44-year-seven-month old’s sentence.

Davies was remanded in detention on December 10 of last year, and his time there counts toward his prison sentence.

As a result, the pervert was promptly released from prison after being sentenced on Friday.

“Cheshire Constabulary is not sharing the custodial photo since the guy has already served his term and has been freed from prison,” a Cheshire Police official told The Washington Newsday.

A 2005 protocol developed in collaboration with the Crown Prosecution Service, the Association of Chief Police Officers, the Attorney General’s Office, and the media, as well as a 2017 College of Policing policy, agree that a guilty defendant’s custody photo may be released, with the latter stating that “unless there is a court order or legitimate policing purpose prohibiting their identification.”

There was no court order, and Cheshire Police provided no justification for their refusal.

The victim’s grandfather complained to police soon before 5 p.m. on November 5 last year that “a male had just touched his six-year-old granddaughter on the bottom.”

When the kid was playing near her friend’s grandparents’ house, a “guy approached her and caressed her bottom,” she informed authorities.

Prosecutor Jamie Baxter said she “appeared to be really nervous” and couldn’t recall who the attacker was.

However, a woman who watched the occurrence from her window described a white male between the ages of 45 and 50 with greying hair and a waterproof jacket, according to the court.

“She witnessed him approach the victim and converse to her, lean down and place both of his hands on her bottom, pushing her close to him,” Mr Baxter explained.

