A strange object has been discovered behind the Royal Liver Building.

A photograph of the Royal Liver Building silhouetted against a “dog-shaped” cloud was captured by a photographer.

The photo was taken on Monday afternoon, as the region prepared for heavy weather.

“I thought it looked like a dog, but some of my followers think it looks like Basil Brush,” said Dave Wood, who shared the photograph on his Liverpool Vista Twitter account.

After being offered a bag in Home Bargains, a man was ‘blown away.’

Others, on the other hand, felt it looked like a cat or a rat, while another claimed it was a spoof of the famous Pink Floyd album cover Animals, which featured an inflatable pig floating above Battersea Power Station.

Apart from this shot, an increasing number of individuals have uploaded photos of dog-shaped clouds, some of which have gone viral, with others believing that they are proof that dogs are a gift from God.

