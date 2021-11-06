A startling piece of advise from an insurance provider for anyone involved in a car accident.

With vehicles returning to work and traffic levels approaching or perhaps exceeding pre-pandemic levels, there is a larger probability of being involved in a traffic mishap.

Even for the most experienced driver, being involved in a car accident can be surprising and unpleasant.

Car accidents are unfortunately rather common in the United Kingdom. According to numbers released by Swinton Insurance, there were 117,536 reported incidents across the country in 2019 – all with varied degrees of severity.

With the rising complexity and often confusion around the use of smart highways, there is concern that accidents may occur unwittingly.

Swinton Insurance has issued advise if you’ve been in a car accident, not only for your insurance, but also for your safety.

One piece of advise offered by the insurance business that may surprise some people, particularly most Brits, is to avoid expressing sorry.

Swinton Insurance’s Head of Product (Car & Van) Sam Dawson explained: “Even if you feel compelled to, you should refrain from apologizing or expressing regret to the other motorist.

“Even if you are certain you were at blame, there is a method for assessing fault, therefore it is best to leave it to the specialists.

“Be courteous to the other motorist, make sure everyone involved is okay, and don’t talk about what happened.”

Other vital things drivers should do if they are ever in a car accident have also been compiled by the insurance experts.

The first thing to do after any accident, no matter how slight, is to come to a complete stop. If possible, turn on your hazard warning lights to alert other cars. Do not attempt to exit the highway. Then, as fast as possible, get out of harm’s way.

If anyone is hurt, whether it’s you or any other drivers involved, you should contact for medical help.

Whether or not you are at fault in a car accident, you must exchange the following information with the other driver: insurance information, registration numbers, names, and addresses.

It's also a good idea to keep track of people's names, addresses, and registrations.