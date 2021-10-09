A shy adolescent describes his journey to become a comedic superstar.

A local comedian aims to help young people in a Merseyside find confidence through hosting the same comedy class that founded his success.

St Helens born Cameron Jones first benefited from The Comedy Trust’s work 13 years ago when his school enrolled him onto a comedy course.

He was signed up to a six-week course with the Merseyside-based trust in a bid to help increase the confidence that he lacked as a 14-year-old aspiring footballer.

‘ Fun loving’ boy, 2, dies in accident

Cameron, who grew up in Parr, said that he was a ‘really unconfident’ teenager who would go to the extent of covering his face through his fringe and would generally shy away from attention.

He told the The Washington Newsday: “All I was told throughout life was that I was going to be a footballer and that’s all I wanted to do.

“I definitely did not want to be a performer at all – that didn’t even cross my mind – the course was to try and give me confidence and that was all.”

The course was hosted by popular comedian Sam Avery who has continued as the Artistic Director at The Comedy Trust and now works alongside Cameron to deliver those very same classes.

The trust was established in 2002 with the mission to create happier, healthier people through the power of laughter and comedy.

The now 26-year-old completed the six-week course and says in that time the experience ‘changed everything’ for him.

Cameron went on to gig at comedy events regularly for four years – including at Stand Out Comedian of the Year 2011 – and set out on a new career of stand-up comedy.

His pathway led him to study Acting at The University of Central Lancashire and complete a Masters in Filmmaking at Sheffield Hallam University and from there he landed himself a job with his former mentor Sam delivering the courses that allowed him the success he celebrates today.

Cameron said: “When I left uni I knew I wanted to do comedy but it’s an incredibly difficult career in the arts.

“I’m really passionate about community so I contacted Sam and asked if I could shadow him. “Summary ends.”