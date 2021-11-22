A short drive from Liverpool is the “World’s First” doggy cinema.

A theater just outside of Liverpool claims to be the world’s first dog-friendly venue, with special days for canine friends.

Every Monday, the 36-seat Manchester tiny cinema has a ‘Pawpcorn’ showing, which allows dogs and their owners to see dog-themed films such as Pixar’s Bolt, A Dog’s Purpose, and the live-action adaption of Disney’s Lady and the Tramp.

Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Christopher Guest’s Best In Show, and Chris Sanders’ The Call of the Wild are among the upcoming doggie films.

Because of the delicate hearing of dogs, the films are played at a lower volume and with improved lighting to ensure that the canines are as comfortable as possible.

Owners can now reserve a specially crafted hamper worth £25 to be collected upon arrival at the cinema at Ducie Street Warehouse, thanks to their recent relationship with luxury pet supply business Dog Shop Manchester.

Tickets are £5 per person, with pets admitted free of charge.

The entire Ducie Street facility, including the aparthotel Native, the restaurant, lounge, and bar, is dog-friendly, with photos of their four-legged guests often posted to their Instagram page.

Ducie Street Warehouse is located at Ducie Street, M1 2TP, less than an hour’s drive from Liverpool city center.

Visit their website for more information and booking choices.