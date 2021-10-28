A serving officer with the Metropolitan Police Department has been charged with rape.

Today, City of London Police charged PC Adam Zaman, 28.

The charge stems from an alleged incident that occurred in the City of London when PC Zaman was off duty on Sunday evening, according to the Met.

The following day, PC Zaman, who is assigned to the East Area Command Unit, was apprehended.

He’s been remanded in custody until Wednesday afternoon, when he’ll appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The East Area Command Unit’s policing commander said in a statement that the force is concerned about the nature of the alleged crime.

Paul Trevers, Chief Superintendent of Detectives, said: “I understand that hearing that a serving police officer has been charged with such a serious crime would cause worry among the public.

“That is a legitimate concern of ours.

“We moved quickly when this allegation was brought to our attention, and we continue to fully help investigators from the City of London Police in their investigation.

“The complaint is being assisted by a specialist.

He continued, ” “Pc Zaman has now been accused, and it is critical that the criminal case be allowed to proceed. Nothing should be stated or reported that could jeopardize the proceedings’ integrity.” The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been notified, and Zaman has been suspended, according to Scotland Yard.

According to the force, the incident has been sent to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.