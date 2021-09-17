A nurse has been barred from selling slimming drugs that led to a man’s hospitalization.

A nurse has been struck off for selling slimming drugs from a private clinic that resulted in a man being admitted to hospital.

Joyce Kirkham, the former owner of the Widnes-based Medi-slim clinics, was not licensed to administer medication, did not have the requisite permits to sell prohibited substances, and did not issue prescriptions for her patients.

Investigators from the National Health Service discovered that the nurse had been ordering controlled medications in bulk, storing them at her home address, and placing them into pots herself, all in violation of prescription drug laws.

Ms Kirkham was prosecuted by Cheshire Police with drug supply offences in relation to her clinic activities, but she was cleared in court in 2019.

However, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), which governs the register of nurses permitted to practice in the United Kingdom, filed various accusations against her, which a disciplinary panel deemed proved last week.

When a man was brought to hospital in 2015 with uncontrolled hypertension (high blood pressure) after taking medication sold to him by Medi-slim clinic that was not authorised for use in the UK, the clinics were reported to NHS England.

Cheshire Police and NHS investigators conducted a targeted inspection of the clinic, and police officers seized all of the drugs kept on the premises.

Ms Kirkham was questioned by police and NHS staff under duress, during which she gave “misleading” information.

Ms Kirkham had been supplying her patients with phentermine and diethylproprion, both banned medications that are comparable to amphetamines and are sometimes used as appetite suppressants to treat obesity, according to the investigation.

Ms Kirkham, on the other hand, was not registered with the NMC as a ‘nurse prescriber’, despite not having permits to sell controlled medications from the Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the Home Office.

According to a recent NMC decision, even a nurse prescriber cannot authorize the supply of restricted medications without first obtaining permission from a doctor, which was not the case at Medi-slim.

Even if the clinic’s doctors had authorized the prescriptions, the clinic would not have been in compliance with the law due to a lack of paperwork and properly filled out prescriptions.

