A murder inquiry has been initiated after a lady, 47, was discovered dead in her flat.

Emergency services were called to The Green in Stoneycroft at 4.55 p.m. on Thursday, November 25 to reports of a lady, 47, being found in a residence.

She died on the spot, and the woman’s identity and next of kin have yet to be determined.

A post mortem will be performed to determine the cause of death.

On Thursday, three men, two from Stoneycroft, aged 21 and 57, and one from Norris Green, aged 46, were detained on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

A heavy police presence and a cordon are still visible in today’s photos of the location.

Officers from the forensic unit were also there, conducting thorough searches centered on an automobile.

“The investigation is in its early stages,” Detective Superintendent Cheryl Rhodes said. “We are looking at a number of lines of inquiry.”

“I would urge anyone with information that could help our investigations to contact us as soon as possible.”

“I understand that hearing about this may cause concern, but I want to reassure you that we continue to work with our partners to provide protection and support to women and girls who are victims of violence, and we have specialist officers who can assist anyone who has the courage to come forward and speak with us.”

“It’s vital to emphasize that no one is alone, and Merseyside Police and our partner organizations can assist anyone suffering from a violent or controlling relationship, so please take the first step.”

Anyone with information or who wishes to talk with a police officer should call @MerPolCC, 101, or Crimestoppers UK, which can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If someone is in immediate danger, they should call 999 and talk to an operator, but we understand that this is not always possible.

“Summary ends.” The Silent Solution is a service that allows a vulnerable individual to phone 999 and inform us by pressing ’55.’