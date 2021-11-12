A mother’s plea after her 5-year-old son was hit by a car on Lime Street.

After her young boy was hit by a car outside Lime Street Station, his mother is appealing for information.

Jess Griffiths said she took a taxi from Rock Ferry to Lime Street on October 31 to return her two small boys to their father’s house after the half-term break.

Jess’ five-year-old son George Hobbs, however, let go of her hand and ran out into the traffic while waiting to cross the road.

In the street, Coward punched out six of his ex-teeth. girlfriend’s She told The Washington Newsday that a silver/white automobile had ‘came out of nowhere’ and hit her young boy, causing a nasal bleed.

She stated, ” “We took a taxi because it was raining that morning at 11 a.m. and we didn’t want my boys to get wet. We were waiting to cross the street when we got out of the taxi, and he was holding my hand.

“There was nothing approaching, so he raced out onto the road, where a car drove up behind him and knocked him over with the side of his headlights.

“He was knocked off his feet and suffered a nose bleed as a result. The male motorist came to a halt, exited, and began yelling at me, claiming it was my fault, despite the fact that the road was clear at the time.

“My small kid was frightened that we might be late for the train, so he bolted. I rushed him to the Royal Liverpool Hospital after that to have him looked out, but he was weeping and bleeding. I didn’t obtain any information, and no one came to assist me.

“Please assist if anyone has seen anything. He appeared out of nowhere and began climbing the hill.” Jess rushed her kid to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and a nose scrape.

She said, ” “I was driving the boys back to their fathers with the lads in tow. My son didn’t want to be late because he had a Halloween party to attend. I was holding his hand when he abruptly let go of mine.

“I reported it to the cops, and they said they’d look into it,” she claimed.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”