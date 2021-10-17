A mother from Birkenhead moved from being a mature student to working with James Skelly and Ross Orton as a singer.

Louisa Roach, better known by her stage name She Drew the Gun, began pursuing her passion for music as a mature student in Liverpool, where she was pursuing her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Psychology.

Louisa just married her long-term fiancée and released her third album, which was produced by Ross Orton, who has worked with Arctic Monkeys, The Fall, The Kills, and others.

Wirral-based “I was always liked music, I played in bands when I was a youngster, and I learned guitar at 13,” Louisa told The Washington Newsday, “but I didn’t create any songs until I was in my late 20s.”

“When my kid was a baby, I decided to do an access course and go to university, and because I was working with words and writing essays, it spilled over into my music, and I ended up composing a song and thinking, ‘oh yeah, I can do that.’

“I used to go to open mic nights in the city, and that’s how it all began.”

Louisa was pushed to play open mic nights and local shows by her girlfriend Dawn, now her wife, who encouraged and supported her. In 2014, she was the one who pulled the trigger. Only a year later, she’d caught the notice and support of James Skelly of The Coral, who signed her to his Skeleton Key label.

“I decided to call it She Drew the Gun because I wanted to name it anything and leave it open to become a band,” Louisa, a mother of one, said of her chosen moniker and professional beginning.

“I sent some stuff to BBC Introducing, and Dave Monks called me on to perform a live session. Someone heard the session and passed it on to James Skelly, who liked it and invited me over for a brew, and I played him a few of my compositions.”

“He liked them a lot, so we played a couple tunes and ended up writing together.”

