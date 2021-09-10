A missing man with a liver bird tattoo was last seen one week ago at his house.

A man with a liver bird tattoo and a London accent was last seen over a week ago in his Southport house.

Michael Dowling, 34, was last seen on Saturday, September 4th, at his house on Linaker Street in Southport.

Michael was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue trousers, and black Adidas trainers with a white stripe when he was last spotted.

READ MORE: Lidl woman’mortified’ after opening her bag at the checkout

Michael is characterized as white, 6ft 2in tall, with receding brown hair and blue eyes, and a proportionate physique.

He has a Liver bird tattoo on his right arm and speaks with a London accent, according to Merseyside Police.

Merseyside Police are now appealing for public assistance in locating Michael.

If you see Michael, please contact @MerPolCC, 101, or Missing People on 116 000, or send details to: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ or any other information to: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.