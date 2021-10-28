A master builder has used 16,500 LEGO bricks to recreate the iconic Beatles album cover.

The Brick Consultant, Steve Guinness, has begun work on his 16,500-piece artwork at the Museum of Liverpool today.

The project, which is expected to take three days to complete, will honor music legends John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

Steve, 47, is encouraging families to help him construct the stunning mosaic in collaboration with the National Museums Liverpool.

Visitors will be given instructions on how to construct their tiny component before giving it over to Steve to incorporate into the larger sculpture.

“I do events in museums, visitor centers, and schools, making a wide range of LEGO masterpieces,” Steve, who is originally from Chester, told 2Chill.

“Each event is unique and suited to the area, but my goal is to provide a fun, hands-on, interactive activity that will encourage people to get creative with their own LEGO bricks when they get home.”

After taking images of the mosaic, Steve will destroy it and use the parts in his next project.

“That’s the beauty of LEGO bricks,” the Technology and Design teacher continued, “they can be used over and over again to construct anything you want with a little imagination.”

The free activity is appropriate for children aged three and up who are accompanied by an adult. There is no need to make a reservation; simply visit the Museum of Liverpool between the 27th and 29th of October for some interactive fun.

Daily updates will be provided to his Instagram account.