‘A massive ask,’ say pundits as they anticipate Manchester United vs Liverpool.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool is a match that never fails to pique fans’ interest.

In the Premier League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad is in desperate need of three points, having won only one of their previous four games.

Liverpool will be looking to put pressure on United, and they will be confident going into this encounter after extending their unbeaten run to 21 games in all competitions earlier this week.

It’s difficult to predict which way this game will go, especially given the Red Devils’ erratic reputation.

However, a number of commentators have given their predictions for how the match would play out, with an intriguing match expected.

Despite their recent comeback triumph in the Champions League, Mark Lawrenson believes the hosts are under more ‘pressure’ to win this afternoon at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will not change their style of play, according to the former Liverpool defender, but United will have to modify their tactics.

“It would have been a benefit for Liverpool if United had lost [against Atalanta], but instead, both of them are on a high going into the weekend,” he remarked.

“There’s certainly more pressure on United to have a positive result since they’ve lost their last three league games, but a draw would be a good result for both camps, and that’s what I’m aiming for.”

“Liverpool will not, and cannot, modify their style of play. The reason I believe United would close is that if they remain open, you would fear the worst.” Liverpool’s Michael Owen feels they have what it takes to beat Manchester United.

The 41-year-old stated that keeping Mohamed Salah at bay will be a ‘big ask’ if the Egyptian forward is to continue his remarkable start to the season.

"Manchester United's performance at Leicester last week was underwhelming. They generated some chances, but it was far too simple for Leicester to create chances and play through the United press from a defensive standpoint. They appeared to be too open to me, so Solskjaer will have to change the balance.