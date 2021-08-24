A massive £80,000 has been raised for a mother who lost her leg in an Aldi accident.

A fundraising for a mother who lost her leg in a horrific accident at Aldi has raised more than £80,000.

Ruby Flanagan, 24, from Wallasey, was seriously injured while shopping at Aldi in Bidston Moss on Monday, August 16.

Ruby was strolling over a zebra crossing outside Aldi with her five-month-old daughter when she was hit by a silver Mercedes and a blue Volkswagen.

Ruby threw her baby out of harm’s way as she realized what was about to happen.

Ruby was taken to Aintree Hospital, where her right leg had to be amputated and the other was placed in a stabilizing cage.

Ruby’s coworkers at Arrowe Park Hospital told about how the mum worked while pregnant on the covid wards during the peak of the pandemic, saving lives.

Last week, a campaign set up to help the family raised £60,000 in just 24 hours.

The fundraising has already raised approximately £80,000 from over 3,700 individual donations in just five days.

People have also expressed their support for Ruby and her family in the GoFundMe comments area.

“Such a shocking event to happen to you, I hope you raise enough money to help you with your recovery,” Vanessa Chart remarked. Sending strength and love.”

“Our best wishes go to you all, and we pray that you have a speedy recovery and that you keep going no matter what life throws at you,” Lindsay Boston said.

“I felt so sad and appalled to read of such a horrific accident, and I felt driven to contribute to such a great cause,” Stephen Wharton said.

“My heartfelt condolences to the Flanagan family.”

“This young family is in desperate need of assistance right now as a result of a horrific accident,” Dave explained.

“She worked as a nurse at Arrowe Park Hospital and has assisted tens of thousands of people; now it’s our chance to assist her.

“Ruby, you are one brave young lady… I’m hoping that my donation will be of assistance. Dave.”

“Thank you for everything you do,” Neil Williams remarked. x” x” x” x” x” x”

“A horrible story,” Mike Parry remarked. “Never give up.”

