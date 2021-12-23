‘A manager can’t do that,’ Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers said after a behind-the-scenes feud and a nightmare with Manchester United.

Over the years, Liverpool has had several outstanding goalkeepers.

Ray Clemence is largely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the league, and with 323 clean sheets for the club, it’s easy to see why.

With 267 shutouts, Bruce Grobbelaar is the next in line, and he helped the Reds win the European Cup in 1984 by using the original’spaghetti legs’ technique.

Alisson Becker, the current number one, is currently ninth on the club’s clean sheet chart and should rise up to seventh in the coming months.

Liverpool, on the other hand, once had the goalkeeper with the joint-seventh most clean sheets in Premier League history, only to let him leave for free before he’d kept all but six of them.

The Reds signed Brad Friedel from the MLS’s Columbus Crew 24 years ago this week. While he was unknown in England at the time, he had been named Goalkeeper of the Year in the American league in 1997.

Friedel may likely be the player who most exemplifies the changeover between Roy Evans’ old school Liverpool and Gerard Houllier’s new ideas.

He appeared in 11 games for Evans, 10 under his ill-fated partnership with Houllier and 10 after the Frenchman seized sole command of the team.

Friedel made his Villa Park debut in February 1998, a match in which Stan Collymore scored a brace against his former club, and he stayed there for the rest of the season.

His place in the starting XI was maintained at the start of the following season, but calamity struck in September at Old Trafford.

The American committed two errors that resulted in a penalty kick, which Denis Irwin converted to give Manchester United the lead, and a Paul Scholes strike 11 minutes from time sealed the triumph.

Friedel was dropped right away, a decision he did not appreciate, as he later stated ahead of the next campaign.

“I’d had a good start to the season, so getting dropped for one shaky 20 minutes in the first ten games was a joke.” “I was handled horribly and unfairly,” he explained.

“That’s not something a manager can do.” A lot of things were told to me.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”