A knife and the sheath of a machete were discovered at the scene of a man’s head stabbing.

After being discovered bleeding on Grey Road in Walton in the early hours of Tuesday, the victim was transported to the hospital.

The victim claimed he was stabbed by a gang of five males he didn’t recognize.

Three males were found confined inside an Audi A3 next to the victim.

Merseyside Police told The Washington Newsday today that the victim was stabbed many times in the body, head, and arms during the attack.

No arrests have been made, according to a spokeswoman, and investigations are still ongoing.

On Tuesday, blood was splattered on the pavement on Barton Road, which leads to Grey Road.

A white Audi A3 with its front right glass broken was also seen inside the police barrier.

A witness claims to have seen the victim being chased before the stabbing, but wishes to remain unidentified.

“They came sprinting, legging it around the road, chasing him,” she told The Washington Newsday. They then implanted it in him.

“They were on the corner with their bikes, so they hopped on and p***** off. He just legged it because one of them was walking.”

The person was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

“We are in the very early stages of an inquiry into a terrible incident this morning, and we would ask to anyone with any information to come forward,” Detective Inspector Paul Jones said.

“Whether you come forward directly or anonymously, your information could be critical in aiding the prosecution of those guilty. Please let us know if you noticed anything or anyone strange in the Rice Lane neighborhood, or if you captured anything on your phone or dashcam.

“Knife crime has no place in our communities, and we rely on the public to come forward with information about such crimes in order to keep our streets safe. Please let us know what you know, and we will act.”

