A man was cut in the face after hearing Boris Johnson’s Omicron announcement and was imprisoned in Liverpool.

A guy was cut in the face in the city center over the weekend, leaving him with “life-changing wounds.”

Following an altercation at the Invisible Wind Factory in the early hours of Sunday, December 12, Thomas Corder, 28, had his face “slashed open.”

Following surgery today, Thomas, who lives in Ormskirk, said a surgeon told him it “seems like the slash was inflicted by a knife.”

“Because of how straight the line is, the surgeon stated it looked like a knife,” he explained.

“They informed me that if it was just two inches lower, it would have gotten my neck and maybe my arteries,” the 28-year-old added.

After the UK Covid-19 threat level was raised to Level 4, Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Sunday evening.

The Prime Minister revealed revisions to the booster vaccine program, as well as an update on the spread of the Omicron strain of the virus, in a pre-recorded statement.

Mr Johnson’s remarks came as he fights accusations that he broke Covid restrictions by conducting a Christmas quiz last December.

The Prime Minister warned the public not to “make the mistake of thinking Omicron can’t affect you” while speaking from Number 10.

