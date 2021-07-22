A man was assaulted in the heart of the city before being transported to the hospital.

Shortly before 8.25 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Whitechapel, near the Metquarter, following reports of a man being injured.

Before being hauled away in an ambulance, police and paramedics raced to assist the victim.

People in the neighborhood told The Washington Newsday that the man had been stabbed, although Merseyside Police have yet to confirm this.

His wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

Merseyside Police confirmed that officers were investigating an attack in the city center, according to a spokesperson.

“Officers were notified to an incident on Whitechapel at around 8.25pm,” the force said in a statement.

“A man was assaulted and injured in the neighborhood, according to reports.

“He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, although it is not considered that his injuries are life threatening.

“Officers are investigating the area, but it is very early in the investigation.”

Police have since blocked off two areas on Whitechapel.

The first was an American Pizza Slice outside of a business. The second has been installed in the vicinity of the Metquarter.

Police have dispatched forensics officers to the location, and witnesses are being requested to come forward.

Anyone with information can phone 101 or send a message to @MerPolCC on Twitter.

