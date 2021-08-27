A man jogging on the middle reservation of the highway halts traffic.

After jogging along the center reservation on the highway this morning, a guy caused traffic to come to a halt.

Following the incident, police and National Highway traffic officials were dispatched to M6 junction 26 at around 9.10 a.m. this morning.

A man was initially noticed sprinting through the current highway upgrade roadworks near the Orrell Interchange, according to a National Highway traffic officer.

On the northbound lane, officers set up a rolling road block to allow officers to walk across the carriageway and remove the individual.

“Our control room staff at the North West Regional Operations Centre (also at Rob Lane) managed the event and set southbound signals as a precaution to inform drivers,” a spokesperson added.

“It was all done securely in under 20 minutes, and the rolling road block would have taken seconds instead of minutes.”

There were no injuries recorded as a result of the incident.

“We are taking a report of a pedestrian at J26 M6 walking in the middle reserve heading northbound,” a representative for North West Motorway Police stated on Twitter. The Matrix has been established, and highways and police are on the scene.”

According to traffic monitoring company Inrix, traffic was temporarily halted near the Orrell Interchange owing to a police incident.