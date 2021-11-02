A man is injured in a mass brawl outside a nightclub.

One man was injured in the head and face during a late-night scuffle outside a Birkenhead nightclub.

At around 4.30 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to complaints of a large-scale disturbance outside a Halloween party taking place at the Platinum Bar on Conway Street in the town centre (October 31).

They discovered a man in his 40s who had suffered head and face injuries. The man was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Several people flocked to social media to report seeing a “serious fight” outside the establishment, which has replaced the old Sherlocks nightclub.

According to one person: “It’s incredible! They’re complete fools who can’t even go out on a night out without fighting!” According to police, an investigation is underway, and CCTV and witness interviews are being conducted.

Following the event, the building was cordoned off, and forensics officers were said to be on the scene.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information that could help the investigation should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000756107.

