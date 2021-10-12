A man is injured as his automobile turns on its side and a major road is closed.

A automobile was flipped on its side in a crash that shut down a major thoroughfare, according to police.

At 9.35 p.m. on Monday, emergency services were dispatched to the scene of a crash on Moor Lane/Scaffold Lane in Ince Blundell.

The collision between the Lady Green Garden Centre and Ince Woods was attended by Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

The Vauxhall Corsa was tipped on its side on the grass verge in photos taken at the site.

At the site, North West Ambulance Service was also present.

While emergency personnel dealt with the incident, police closed the bypass in both directions.

Merseyside Police issued an update today, stating that the driver of the automobile was ‘recorded as having a minor injury.’

It’s unknown whether the man was brought to the hospital for his injuries.

“We dealt with a one vehicle road traffic collision involving a Vauxhall Corsa on Moor Lane/Scaffold Lane in Ince Blundell around 9.35pm last night,” a police spokesperson said (Monday).

“There was only a man driver in the automobile, and it was logged as a minor injury RTC.”

The North West Ambulance Service was contacted for comment in order to find out if the man had been taken to the hospital.

