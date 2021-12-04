A man in the street is attacked and critically injured by hooded attackers on motorcycles.

Shortly after 8 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to Eaton Avenue in Litherland to complaints of a man being assaulted.

He was discovered with major head injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The group of persons who attacked him were reported to be riding bicycles.

“Detectives are seeking for information after an attack in Litherland this evening,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said in a statement (Friday 3 December).

“Just after 8.05 p.m., officers were dispatched to Eaton Avenue for a report of a man being kicked and punched by a group of males riding push bikes.

“Several members of the group were said to be wearing hoodies.

“The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening head injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.”

“Officers are on the site conducting investigations and speaking with witnesses, as well as looking into CCTV options.”

“On Eaton Avenue, a cordon is in place as forensic analysis of the area takes place.”

“Our investigation into this incident is in its early stages,” said Inspector Philip Cowin, “but we believe this was a deliberate attack.”

Officers on the scene are interviewing potential witnesses and checking surveillance footage, and I would encourage anyone who witnessed the crime, saw the perpetrators acting suspiciously in the area, or recorded any footage on CCTV or dashcam to come forward.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant, could be critical as we try to figure out exactly what happened and hold those involved accountable.”

Anyone with information should contact us through Twitter at @MerPolCC or Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’, using reference 21000839354.

You can also offer information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.