A man has been charged with the murder of a ‘beloved’ father, according to the police.

Police have named a suspect in the murder of Paul Stenson, a father of two.

Paul Joseph Stenson, 30, of West Derby, died on Sunday, December 19, after being stabbed in the chest.

He was sent to the hospital from Princess Drive in West Derby, but he died soon after.

Following the death of the father of two, five persons were detained and taken into custody for interrogation.

Merseyside Police reported today, December 29, that Adam Fletcher, 28, of Palace Road, Liverpool, has been charged with murder.

He was charged on Christmas Eve and was remanded in custody this morning, with an appearance scheduled for Monday, January 31, 2022 at Liverpool Crown Court.

“Detectives have charged a man with the murder of Paul Stenson in West Derby this month,” a police spokesperson said.

“Officers were notified shortly after 6.30 a.m. on Sunday, December 19th, after reports that a 30-year-old man had been stabbed in the chest.

“Adam Fletcher, 28, of Palace Road, Liverpool, was charged on Christmas Eve (Friday, December 24) and remanded in custody this morning to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, January 31, 2022.”

The 30-year-old victim, known as ‘Paul Mac’ in the community, was a tree surgeon who ‘liked the outdoors’ and was ‘well-known’.

“Paul was a hardworking and loving father,” his family stated in a statement released by Merseyside Police. He leaves behind a son, a daughter, a mother, and a wife with whom he had been married for over 15 years; they had been together since elementary school and were practically inseparable.

“As a Tree Surgeon, our Paul enjoyed the outdoors and was known as Paul Mac in the community.

“Everywhere he went, someone would recognize him and strike up a conversation with him.

“His death will be devastating to our family this Christmas and in the years to come.”

