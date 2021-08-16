A man has been charged with attempting to have sexual contact with a minor.

After being charged with child sex offenses, a guy appeared in court.

Alan Cherry was arrested on Thursday, August 12 at his residence in Holley Court, Rainhill.

The 54-year-old was later charged with two counts of attempting to break a sexual harm prevention order and one offence of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Cherry was remanded in custody for sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court in September after appearing in Liverpool Magistrates Court on Friday, August 13.

“Alan Cherry, 54, of Holley Court, Rainhill, was detained at his home address on Thursday 12 August,” a Merseyside police spokesperson stated.

“On Friday, August 13th, he appeared in Liverpool Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody for sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court on September 10th.”