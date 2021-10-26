A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of Nyle Corrigan.

A murder investigation into the death of a teenager in Merseyside has resulted in the arrest of two persons.

Nyle Corrigan, 19, was shot on November 12 at Boode Croft, Stockbridge Village.

At roughly 6.30 p.m., he died of a single gunshot wound to the back.

While sitting in his automobile, a man was attacked “with an axe.”

A 46-year-old male and a 44-year-old woman were detained on suspicion of helping an offender in Huyton today.

Eight people have been arrested in relation to his killing, but no one has been charged.

A 19-year-old was detained on charges of murder conspiracy on October 19.

While two women and one guy were detained on October 6 in connection with the murder, another four persons were apprehended prior to that.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “We arrested two people in connection with the murder of Nyle Corrigan in Stockbridge Village in November 2020 this morning, Tuesday, October 26th.

“In the Huyton neighborhood, a search warrant was performed, and a 46-year-old male and a 44-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of supporting a criminal.

“They are both being held in jail and will be interrogated by detectives.

“Anyone with information that could assist investigators can contact our social media desk through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’, citing the reference number 20000688863.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.