A major reform to pensions is due to go into effect, despite a scam warning.

A significant amendment is about to take effect that will strengthen pension savers’ safety against scammers.

From November 30, a new law will take effect that allows pension trustees and plan management to halt suspected transfers.

To entice pension savers to transfer their life savings, fraudsters routinely offer “free pension evaluations,” “early access to pension cash,” and other “time-limited” incentives.

The changes will enable trustees and scheme managers the ability to “red flag” a transfer request, preventing it from being processed.

In other cases where fraud is suspected, a “amber flag” will be raised, delaying a transfer until the scheme member can demonstrate that they have followed the Money and Pensions Service’s scam-specific guidelines (Maps).

To safeguard retirees and promote awareness of the risks, the UK government stated it is working closely with regulators, the Pension Scams Industry Group (PSIG), and enforcement agencies.

Guy Opperman, the Minister of Pensions, said: “We’re taking concrete steps to combat the plague of pension frauds and protect retirees’ hard-earned assets.

“Savers will be better protected as a result of these actions.”

Investors have warned of an increase in frauds as a result of the pandemic, prompting the government to vow to evaluating the new legislation within 18 months to ensure they stay as effective as feasible.

AJ Bell’s senior analyst, Tom Selby, said: “Scammers have intensified their activities throughout the epidemic, fueled by the heightened financial vulnerability that millions of people have faced as a result of the lockdown.

He continued, ” “The majority of these schemes now take place outside of pensions, with fraudsters frequently targeting seniors in their fifties and sixties and urging them to deposit their hard-earned retirement funds in a phony investment.

“Despite this, pension-related scams still persist, with the emphasis frequently on facilitating access before the age of 55. Given the devastating impact on victims, who frequently lose the majority, if not all, of their pension, the government is correct in giving schemes more power to protect members.” “Importantly, it will be up to pension funds to determine whether or not a transfer is suspicious. Previously, blocking a questionable transfer carried the possibility of being sued, but this legislation eliminates that risk.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”