A major Facebook update may have an impact on everyone who has a profile.

Facebook has made a huge change that may effect everyone who has a profile.

The social media behemoth has announced that it will shut down its face-recognition system and erase the data of over one billion people.

In a blog post, Jerome Pesenti, vice president of artificial intelligence at Facebook’s new parent company Meta, wrote: “This will be one of the most significant revolutions in facial recognition usage in the history of the technology.

“More than a third of Facebook’s daily active users have enabled Face Recognition and can be recognized, and removing it will result in the erasure of over a billion people’s individual face recognition templates.”

He said the corporation was weighing the technology’s positive applications “against mounting societal concerns, especially since regulators have yet to give clear restrictions.”

After launching facial recognition more than a decade ago, Facebook has already begun to reduce its usage of it.

In 2019, the firm stopped utilizing facial recognition algorithms to automatically identify users’ friends in uploaded images and propose they “tag” them.

In the United States, Facebook was sued over its tag suggestion feature in Illinois.

Facebook recently unveiled Meta, its new business name and identity.

The move was made to highlight the company’s expanding business portfolio outside social networking, especially as it moves on with plans to establish the so-called metaverse, an online world where people can meet, play, and work virtually, often with the help of virtual reality headsets.

However, it comes amid a slew of scandals surrounding the company’s many endeavors, including the main Facebook platform, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The basic Facebook service will remain untouched, despite the company’s rebranding to Meta.

This is comparable to how Google changed its name to Alphabet in 2015 to reflect its shift away from only being a search engine.

The current brand is “so intimately linked to one product that it can’t reasonably reflect all that we’re doing today, let alone in the future,” according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“I hope that we are seen over time,” he stated in a video conference.

