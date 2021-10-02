A local artists organization is calling for the armaments show to be canceled.

The Liverpool ACC has been urged to abandon a planned guns show at the exhibition venue by a collection of Liverpool City Region arts organizations.

Members of the Liverpool Creative Organisations have written to the Liverpool Arena and Conference Centre’s nominated officials to express their opposition to the event, which is set to take place later this month.

The artists group collective make it clear in a letter to Liverpool ACC Group nominated officials that they are opposed to Clarion Defence and Security’s AOC Europe 2021 electronic warfare event, which is slated to take place at the ACC on October 12 and 13.

The event ” services only the legitimate defence and security business, which is the most rigorously and tightly controlled in the world,” according to AOC Europe.

The artists group collective, on the other hand, believes that an event that celebrates violence is incompatible with Liverpool’s image as a city that has supported peace for more than five decades.

During the Second World War, Liverpool was the most heavily bombed area of the United Kingdom outside of London, with around 4,000 people killed in the Merseyside area during the Blitz.

According to the members of the Creative Organisations of Liverpool, the city has promoted the idea of peace through music, faith, sport, and educational institutions.

The following is an excerpt from a letter written by members of Creative Organisations of Liverpool to the Liverpool ACC Group’s appointed officers:

“We are a group of over 30 arts and cultural organizations, many of which have received financing from Liverpool City Council’s Culture and Arts Investment Programme, so we have a ‘kith’ with ACC. We oppose the delivery of Clarion Defence and Security’s AOC Europe 2021 electronic warfare event, which is set to take place at Liverpool’s Arena and Conference Centre on October 12-13, 2013. (ACC). We strongly condemn whatever structure or financial incentive allowed this event to take place, and we demand that it be stopped because of the potential harm it could cause to our city’s global reputation and cultural significance, not to mention the potential loss of life.

“We urge those officials who have taken office since the contract was awarded (May 2019) to reject the choices of their predecessors, citing changed sector scenarios and the severe competition.”

