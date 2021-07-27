A Liverpool tavern is giving away free meals, but there’s a catch.

This summer, a Liverpool pub is giving away free food and beverages to customers, but there’s a catch.

The Bear and Staff on Gateacre Brow has announced that it will provide complimentary meals to pub patrons with the right explanation.

The Chef & Brewer pub has chosen to reward the most imaginative explanations after noticing that 34% of people are fabricating elaborate justifications for their post-lockdown pub outings.

Home Bargains lauds the perfect summer garden’s color palette.

Nearly half of Britons indicated they would gladly make an excuse to visit acquaintances in their neighborhood. The most common reason for going to the local is, naturally, “I need to get out of the house,” although “I deserve it” and “It’s hot” are also popular.

Marking the dog’s birthday or even celebrating a “half birthday” are more inventive explanations.

The bar will be giving away ten £100 gift cards to spend, with the best creative justification receiving the prize.

“Merseyside locals are wanting to come to the pub more than they have in years to see friends, have a family meal, or a night out with their partner – but it’s been so long since they’ve been able to socialise properly, some feel like they need a reason to justify it to themselves,” said Sharna Hammans, general manager at the Bear & Staff.

“As a team, we’ve enjoyed seeing our guests find any excuse to spend time with their loved ones, which is why we’ve chosen to have some fun with it. People who come up with the most interesting excuses for visiting will be awarded with money toward a meal and drink between now and Wednesday, August 4th, so they can repeat the experience with their loved ones.”

“Perhaps you’ve misplaced your keys, the dog ate your dinner, or you’re simply making up for lost time by making special occasions extra memorable this year – tell us your entertaining, touching, or even most bizarre reasons for coming, and we’ll award the best!” Sharna stated. Whatever the case may be, a.” “The summary comes to an end.”