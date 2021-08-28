A Liverpool loanee commits a ‘ridiculous’ mistake. Philippe Coutinho makes the allegation, naming two players who are on a “different level.”

After his loan move to Hearts in Scotland was finalised earlier this week, Liverpool’s Ben Woodburn will spend the remainder of the season in Scotland.

Despite three loan periods with Oxford United, Blackpool, and Sheffield United in recent years, the 21-year-old remains on the periphery of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold both came up through the ranks, but the latter has had more success breaking into the first team since he was able to alter positions from midfield and make right back his own.

Woodburn’s game time has been limited due to competition for places, but the Wales international has learned from some of the finest in the world, including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.

“At Liverpool, I got to know a lot of people. Woodburn told The Scotsman, “I was in there for quite a few years, in and out of training and going on loan.” “The key ones were [James] Milner and [Jordan] Henderson, and Trent was obviously one of my greatest pals growing up, so we’re really close. All the English lads, really, including Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain].

“You know, the people I looked up to? Coutinho was the one who was outrageous when I initially arrived. Some of the things he’d accomplish were incredible.

“Mane and Salah are on different levels in terms of mentality, physicality, and the way they play and score goals. It has only served to benefit me.”

After a string of bad luck in previous years, Woodburn will want to make the most of this lending opportunity.

In the first half of the 2018/19 season, he only made eight appearances for Sheffield United.

He had a far more productive tenure at Oxford United, where he scored one goal and added five assists in 16 appearances.

In 11 games for Blackpool under former Liverpool under-23s manager Neil Critchley, the attacking midfielder failed to score or assist.

During his time coaching with Liverpool’s academy, Steven Gerrard, who led Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in ten years last season, was involved in Woodburn’s development.

This season, the two will meet again when Hearts take on Rangers later in the season.

Woodburn. “The summary has come to an end.”