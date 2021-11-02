A Liverpool defender has gone AWOL, and four items have been discovered in training.

Liverpool are preparing for their next Champions League group encounter against Atletico Madrid, which will take place at Anfield.

In their fourth group match of the season, the Reds face the reigning La Liga champions, with a win ensuring a place in the knockout stages.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has won all three games so far, including a stunning triumph away to their opponents on Wednesday night.

With half of their matches remaining, Liverpool sit comfortably top of the group after a 3-2 win at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Liverpool held a live training session on Youtube and social media before of the game, and we’ve compiled a list of everything we saw.

Andreas Kornmayer conducted the running exercises, and the two were then participated in the group rondos.

Both players are in contention to play against Atletico Madrid, according to Klopp’s news conference.

Thiago hasn’t featured since the Premier League triumph against Crystal Palace on September 18, while Fabinho hasn’t played since the second half of the reverse tie in Madrid.

Due to the absence of Naby Keita due to a hamstring injury, one kid has been given the chance to play for the first team.

Tyler Morton, who made his full debut in the Carabao Cup triumph against Preston last week, took part in the live training session.

Morton has only played in the domestic cup so far, but given Klopp’s lack of midfield alternatives, he’ll almost certainly be part of the matchday squad in some capacity.

Some Liverpool fans may be concerned about Joe Gomez’s absence from the live training session.

When the group of players and staff got to the pitch at the AXA Training Centre, the centre-back was nowhere to be found.

In his pre-match press conference, Klopp made no mention of any injury or fitness issues for Gomez, so we’ll have to wait till the boss speaks. “The summary has come to an end.”