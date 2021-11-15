A Liverpool coffee shop that ‘opened up a whole new universe’ to a generation has gone missing.

A long-gone Liverpool coffee shop is remembered warmly for “opening up a whole new universe” to a generation of painters, musicians, and other creative types.

Many will have gone through or recognized one building with a faded “Central Cafe” sign outside on Brooks Alley in Liverpool city centre.

The Green Moose, a coffee shop that became a hive for creativity and socializing, notably among Liverpool’s folk culture, was housed in the building decades ago.

Willy Russell and The Kirkby Town Three would also perform there on Thursday evenings, and a big moss head and works by local artists would be on display.