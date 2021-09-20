A lesson from Lionel Messi, a letter from his agency, and FSG’s latest challenge over Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool contract.

When it comes to negotiating new contracts with players, Liverpool has had a pretty easy summer.

Apart from a brief stumbling block in reaching an agreement with captain Jordan Henderson, the Reds captain was one of ten players to sign new long-term contracts on deadline day, joining Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will have been overjoyed with such business, securing the players who will form the backbone of his team for the rest of his time at Anfield and ensuring they will spend their best years on Merseyside.

After all, anytime Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been chastised for the club’s lack of transfer activity in recent years, he has always responded by emphasizing the importance of maintaining his key players on long-term contracts.

James Milner, Adrian, Loris Karius, and Divock Origi are all out of contract next summer, and while new one-year deals or options for the Reds vice-captain or a final attempt at getting a transfer fee for the Belgian are not out of the question, none of the quartet have a long-term future on Merseyside.

As a result, focus can shift to the players whose contracts expire in 2023, with Mohamed Salah the most obvious name on the list who Liverpool will look to extend next, with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain the remaining Reds now in the final two years of their contracts.

Even though Klopp kept his cards close to his chest when asked about the Egyptian’s future last month, he has already stated that conversations are taking place.

The German explained, “We don’t really talk about these things.” “We altered that with Hendo, but it doesn’t mean we’ll communicate about every small step we take in every discussion and anything like that from now on.

“Two things: Mo is in a really good place football-wise, mood-wise, and in terms of how he acts from day one.”

