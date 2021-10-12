A knife-wielding youth threatens a member of the Knowsley Council staff.

A knife was allegedly threatened to a member of staff at Knowsley Town Council.

The mayor of Knowsley Town Council, Councillor Dennis Baum, shared details of the incident on social media.

The terrible occurrence occurred on Wednesday, October 6 at the Bob Whitley Community Centre in Prescot, according to reports.

A member of staff at the center had been “threatened with a knife by a juvenile,” according to the councillor.

He claimed he couldn’t say much more since it was a “ongoing police inquiry.”

He did note, though, that this was only the most recent incident near the community center, and that prior incidences had also been recorded.

“Knowsley Town Council will do, and will take all necessary steps, to protect personnel and the facility from illegal anti-social behavior,” the mayor added.

“While KTC employees are employed by the council, they are essentially working for the inhabitants of Knowsley Village to provide a first-rate facility.”

“Can I invite people of Knowsley Village to call Merseyside Police if they have any information about these ASB incidents?”

“We are seeking for information following an incident at the Bob Whitley Community Centre on Shop Lane on Wednesday 6 October,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At around 8.50 p.m., we received a complaint that a member of staff had been threatened by a male juvenile who had gained access to the Community Centre.”

“When a member of the staff confronted the teen, he was threatened with a knife.”

“There was no weapon found, and no one was hurt.”

Anyone who observed the incident or has any information should contact the police social media desk using the reference 21000696850 on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.