A huge flaw in Liverpool surfaces, benefiting Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa.

Liverpool started their 2007/08 season with an away match at Villa Park, much like they had done five years before.

Signing in the summer Fernando Torres made his first appearance for the club, but was unable to score.

With five minutes to go, Gareth Barry equalized a Martin Laursen own goal from the penalty spot, and it looked like the Reds would have to settle for a point.

Captain Steven Gerrard, on the other hand, had other ideas. Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard scored an unstoppable straight free-kick into the top corner of Stuart Taylor’s net to ensure his side took all three points back to Anfield.

He never imagined he’d be leading a Villa side against his beloved Reds at Anfield just over 14 years later, but that is the reality.

Gerrard should work on teaching his team how to take free kicks, as they haven’t scored from one since being promoted to the Premier League in 2019. (though Conor Hourihane did net one that year which had been nudged to the side, just as Trent Alexander-Arnold did at West Ham recently).

Since re-entering the Premier League in 2019/20, the Villains haven’t had much trouble scoring from set plays. In that period, they have scored 33 goals from dead ball situations, only four behind the leaders, Liverpool.

With an eye on Saturday’s clash at Anfield, the sides are also top and joint-second in the league for set-piece goals this season.

It’s also not a fluke, as statistics from The Analyst shows that the two teams are in the top four in the league for predicted goals from set plays. The match promises to be a classic dead ball fight.

Only Gerrard can say how big of an impact he has had in his four weeks in charge, but set piece goals have undoubtedly contributed to his excellent start to his Premier League management career.

In their new manager’s first game in charge, Villa beat Brighton 2-0 thanks to a Tyrone Mings strike from a corner, and Matt Targett scored the opening goal in a 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park.

