A housemate who is ‘interested in weapons’ has a secret weapon store in his bedroom.

These photographs depict a man’s “alarming collection of weaponry” in his bedroom.

Jamie Mee and a female acquaintance got into a heated dispute over a big electrical bill.

In the “disagreement,” he was accused of assaulting her, and the police were summoned to their Kirkby house.

She told cops when they arrived at the Hawthorne Drive residence that her flatmate had weapons in his bedroom.

As authorities discovered a massive collection of legal and illicit guns, prosecutors argued that was a “understatement.”

Guns, knives, machetes, crossbows, 48 knuckledusters (some with blades), and a cosh were among the weapons.

None of the things seized are prohibited to have in your house, including a deactivated handgun and an air rifle.

However, the 32-year-old had a charged stun gun, a CS spray canister, and capsicum pepper spray in an ammunition box on the landing, all of which were unlawful.

Police have now released a gallery of images depicting the incredible array of weaponry discovered by officers on October 21 of last year.

Police received accusations of “potential domestic violence” when Mee “became enraged over a huge electricity bill,” according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The prosecutor, Michael Stephenson, stated that no charges had been filed in relation to that claim, adding, “The charge recommended was common assault.” The six-month [time period for charging]had passed by by the time the police arrived to refer the postal requisition.”

The haul included 40 knuckledusters in a display cabinet and eight “bladed knuckle dusters” on top of a television, according to the court.

“Of course, having knuckledusters in your home address is not an offence,” Mr Stephenson said.

Some guns were believed to be on show in a cabinet, while others were said to be in frames and hung on walls.

“Though hearing about that armory of weaponry generates some alarm and concern, the way they were held, or as the defense would argue, displayed, is in his favor,” Judge Gary Woodhall stated.

The Crown didn’t suggest Mee was keeping an arsenal for his own use, according to Mr Stephenson.

“It does appear as though, odd as it was, it,” he added.

