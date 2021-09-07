A hospital cleaner doubled as a crack and heroin dealer.

After racking up a £600 cocaine debt, an NHS cleaner turned to peddling heroin and crack. Her uniform and ID badge were discovered during a raid at a drug-packing home.

Dawn Bennett, 40, of Whitchurch Way, Halton Lodge, Runcorn, first denied any role in the illegal activity, but after being overwhelmed by the telephone and DNA evidence against her, she pled guilty three days into her trial this year.

On May 14, 2019, police raided the home of another defendant, Zoe Enamu, 46, of Halton Lodge Avenue, previously of Bridgewater Street, Runcorn, according to Ryan Rothwell, prosecuting at Chester Crown Court today.

Cheshire Police officers discovered cocaine traces on a mirror, 40 crack cocaine wraps, and 24 heroin wraps.

A check of the residence also turned up an NHS uniform with an ID badge belonging to Bennett, as well as a Kinder egg with 24 further wraps of Class A drugs within the pocket.

Twenty more heroin wraps, as well as a tick list, were discovered in a cushion, bringing the total narcotics haul to roughly £1,040.

Bennett was detained at her home when she was not there at the property, and her phone was taken, causing her to claim it belonged to her daughter.

She claimed she had done cocaine “for the first time” the night before and hadn’t seen her pal Enamu in three weeks after a night out in Liverpool.

Despite her denials, forensic investigation of the phone showed communications referring to mother-of-four Bennett by name, plainly identifying her as the owner, as well as other texts linking her in drug distribution, including “flare messages” to customers between April and May 2019.

Bennett’s pre-sentence report stated that “she was operating under pressure,” but Judge Michael Leeming refuted this, telling the court, “There wasn’t a single communication or suggestion that there was any compulsion or intimidation on a single one.”

“They seem to be fairly light-hearted exchanges,” he said, comparing the tone to someone “baking cakes.”

“They aren’t creating cakes, but they are arranging to sell this here and there.”

