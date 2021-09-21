A home invader crept up a drainpipe into the flat of a ‘broken’ woman.

A heroin addict broke into a woman’s home by climbing up a drainpipe, hitting her in the face, and snatching her bank card.

Andrew McCabe assaulted Gillian Taylor before fleeing her flat and handing over the card to his girlfriend Andrea Webb, who used it to withdraw $2,000.

Before they both walked free from Liverpool Crown Court today, the 35-year-old sobbed in the dock alongside Webb, 40.

McCabe, of Fairfield’s Rawlins Street, was charged with robbery, while Webb, of Birkenhead’s Ilchester Road, was accused with theft and handling stolen items.

However, prosecutors accepted McCabe’s guilty pleas to the lesser offenses of theft and common assault, as well as Webb’s guilty plea to handling stolen items, prior to a trial.

The Crown accepted the pair and Ms Taylor knew each other, and there had been a previous arrangement in which the victim permitted money to be placed into her bank account and withdrawn out by the defendants, according to prosecutor Martyn Walsh.

At around 5.35pm on June 2 last year, Ms Taylor was in her first-floor flat on Pemberton Road in Woodchurch when she received a phone call from McCabe demanding £100, which McCabe said she owed him.

McCabe went over a drainpipe, entered via an open window, and yelled, “I want my f***ing money,” according to Mr Walsh.

“At that point, he punched Ms Taylor three times in the face,” he claimed.

Photos showed bruising and swelling on the victim’s face, as well as a cut to her nostril.

McCabe dumped her belongings on the floor and took her credit card.

Webb was caught on CCTV cameras using the card to withdraw money from a nearby shop just 12 minutes later.

Ms Taylor said she was afraid to go out in case she ran into the couple, which exacerbated her sadness.

“When she recalls what happened that day,” Mr Walsh added, “she finds herself sitting alone and crying.”

The victim can’t sleep because she’s afraid McCabe will return to her flat, so she keeps her windows closed and checks CCTV cameras frequently to see whether he’s outside.

“She portrays herself as devastated and terrified to remain in her own home,” Mr Walsh said.

McCabe has prior experience. “The summary has come to an end.”